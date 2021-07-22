New Delta variant coronavirus kills three in Akwa Ibom

The new Delta variant of COVID-19 pandemic has claimed three lives out of the 156 fresh cases in Akwa Ibom State.

The ravaging effect of the new wave has in the past two weeks increased the number of infection from five to 156.

Briefing journalists in Uyo, the state capital on Thursday, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and chairman, Akwa Ibom State COVID-19 Committee, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, called on all citizens of the state to obey all COVID-19 guidelines and protocols earlier announced.

He declared that all COVID-19 monitoring mechanisms have been reactivated to ensure strict compliance with guidelines and protocols, to assist the state government combat the new wave.

“Social distancing in tricycles and in mini-buses and wearing of face masks are to be strictly complied with.

“Religious houses (churches and mosques) should run at half capacity and services should last not more than one (1) hour.

“Hotels, sit-outs, clubs, schools, transport companies, supermarkets, Banks, pharmacies should all ensure compliance with all COVID-19 preventive measures in their facilities.

“Report any suspicious symptoms such as fever, cough, difficulty in breathing and body pains and weakness to the nearest COVID-19 facility or use the following help lines 08000275664, 08189411111,” Ekuwem reiterated.

He assured that the state molecular laboratories were fully functional, calling on residents to make use of the facility by carrying out tests for COVID-19.

“We ask you to avail yourself of this facility for your COVID-19 tests. Government shall continue to monitor the trends in the disease and take actions as may be necessary from time to time,” he added.