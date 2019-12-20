<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has cautioned politicians particularly those aspiring to govern the state after him, to shun anger and bitterness.

Okowa spoke in Asaba during a grand reception and award of excellence organised by the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers and advised them to go about politicking with all sense of decency and decorum.

The council honoured Okowa, his deputy, Kingsley Otuaro, and former Governor of the state, Chief James Ibori. On the 2023 general elections, Okowa said: “In the next few months, there will be all manner of politicking, I am seeing the signs already. But we must show respect and love for each other as we go about politicking, we must do it with decency.

“We must look into the future with decorum. All anger and bitterness must be put aside. We can actually politick as friends realising that only God gives power,” Okowa said.

While charging the political class in the state never to trample on traditional rulers in their respective kingdoms across the state, he lamented some instances where politicians and non-politicians had attempted to trample on the traditional authority in parts of the state and urged those concerned to retrace their steps.

He said the stools which the various kings occupy were created by God, adding that politicians and other stakeholders who have issues with any traditional ruler should take steps to resolve such issues for the peace and progress of the community.

The governor, who acknowledged the role played by Ibori in laying the foundation for the development of the state, also praised his predecessor in office, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan for building on the initial foundation. Earlier, Chief Ibori who appreciated the roles the traditional rulers are playing to facilitate peace and cordial relationship in their domains encouraged them to sustain the peace while they would do everything possible to support them.

While calling for support for the present administration, he also pointed out that the leaders in Delta State would continue to toe the line of development to residents of Delta and at the same time provide developmental projects to make life conducive and worth living not only in the state but the country at large.