<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Delta State Government, yesterday, assured the people that it will not abandon road projects in any part of the state, saying work slowed down in most sites due to the rainy season.

Commissioner for Works, James Augoye, who gave the assurance in Asaba, said contractors will mobilise back to site immediately after the rains.

Augoye spoke on the heels of a protest by the people of Asaba-Ase community in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state over what they described as abandonment of the seven kilometers Abari/Asaba-Ase road project.

The placard-carrying protesters had urged Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to order the contractor back to site, alleging that the job was abandoned over one year ago.

President General of the community, Nosike Anabogu, who led the protest, said the people of the community have been suffering because of the bad road occasioned by the abandoned job.