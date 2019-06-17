<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Delta State Chief Judge, Justice Marshal Umukoro has called for a state of emergency against the get-rich-quick syndrome and kidnapping for ransom.

He equally vowed to bring to justice those behind the gruesome murder of Barr Kennedy Nwashindi Ofuezuem Anni.

Justice Umukoro made the declaration at the valedictory special court session in honour of Barr Kennedy Ofuezuem Anni, an Asaba based Legal Practitioner who was abducted on the 16th of April, 2019 and subsequently murdered by his abductors after paying the demanded ransom.

According to him, the murder of Barr Ofuezuem has brought to the front burner of national discourse the heinous crime of kidnapping and murder, which has assumed a terrifying resurgence and dimensions in recent times.

The Chief Judge who was represented by Justice T. O. Diai condemned in strongest terms the gruesome murder of the late legal practitioner.

He observed: “The mounting appetite of our youth for these crimes is alarming and it is not unconnected with the get-rich-quick syndrome that has become so pervasive in our society today.

“The syndrome has lamentably infiltrated our families, our educational system, our state institutions, the corridors of power and even our churches and mosques,” he added.

The number one Judicial Officer described late Barr Ofuezuem an achiever who enjoyed an illustrious career as a legal practitioner and religious minister despite his abrupt departure.

The Chief Judge disclosed that the Judiciary was not resting on its oars in tackling the menace of rising crime in the society, as it has facilitated criminal justice reforms.

According to him, some of the initiatives taken by Judiciary towards a more effective and efficient criminal justice system in the state included the creation of additional Criminal Divisions of the state High Court, deliberate effort to implement sections 251, 252 and 254 of the Delta State Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2017 (ACJ).

Others are provision for witness claims, and granting special administrative permission to Police and Department of State Services to file affidavits and processes pertaining to criminal cases being investigated or prosecuted without need to pay filing fees out of their own pocket.