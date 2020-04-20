<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Delta state government has released 25 convicted inmates at the Nigerian Correctional Service, Kwale Custodian Centre in Delta state as part of measures to decongest the prisons in this era of covid–19.

The state Chief Judge, Justice Marshal Umukoro, said the action of the state government was in response to a directive from the federal government to the state governor, Attorney General and the Chief Judge.

He said the instruction was that convicts with less than three years to serve prison term be released, adding that those convicted for serious crimes like kidnapping, murder and armed robbery were not included.





The Chief Judge charged those released to comply with the state government’s sit at home order until it is lifted.

The Controller, Nigerian Correctional Service, Delta State Ovie Friday Ezesobor thanked the federal, state governments and the State Chief Judge for the releases, stating it was a great relief to them in this critical moment that COVID-19 was posing a great threat to existence of humanity.

A member of the National Executive Committee (NEC Rep) of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Barr Nelson Enumah, enjoined the federal and state governments to provide test kits to test inmates and new suspects in correctional centres in the country.