



Delta State has recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases recorded in the state to 1,415.

Delta remain 6th on the log of affected states in Nigeria after Rivers state that is 5th. Lagos remains first on the log and the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria.