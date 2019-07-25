<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Delta State Government has urged the Principal of Ogor Technical College, Otor-Ogor, Mr Ishmael Omolade, to refund the sum of N11,124,800.00 being fees illegally collected from students in the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 academic sessions.

A statement by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Delta State, Mr Patrick Ukah, on Wednesday, in Asaba disclosed that Omolade had also been removed as the principal of the school.

He said 15 persons involved in the collection of unauthorised levies from pupils in public primary and secondary schools in the state had been sanctioned.

Ukah stated that the affected principal had been posted to the headquarters of Technical and Vocational Education Board in Asaba, adding that normal disciplinary procedures were to be initiated for his early exit from the service.

He stated, “The sanctions are in line with the findings of a board of enquiry set up by the ministry whose reports have been approved by the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

“Also, the principals of the five other technical colleges in the state are to be issued letters of warning for engaging in illegal collection of levies from students and to forestall future occurrence. They are to refund the amounts illegally collected from students and examination candidates.

“The Chief Inspector of Education in the Sapele Local Government Area, Mrs Patience Ishegbe, is to be recalled to the headquarters and queried, just as the Chief Inspector of Education in the Ministry of Education, Oshimili North field office, Mrs Marian Oju and that of Isoko North field office, Mr Fidelis Ogbotobo, have been recalled to the headquarters of the ministry.”

“Furthermore, Mrs Veronica Igbigwe has been removed as head teacher, demoted by one grade level and posted out of Okotie Eboh Primary School 1, Sapele, and also the exact amount of unauthorised levy collected should be determined and she should be made to refund the amount back,” the statement read.