The police in Delta State have killed a suspected armed robber in a crossfire, arrested 12 suspected cultists and recovered 138 rounds of AK-47 live ammunitions, one AK-47 Magazine, one Baretta pistol and a knife from a fleeing armed robbery suspect.

In a statement issued by the Acting Police Public Relations Officer of Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe, stated that the suspected armed robber was gunned down while exchanging fire with the police at Old Ekete Road, Ovwian, Udu Local Government Area of the state.





He explained that the Police at Ovwian-Aladja, got a distress call that three armed men were at Old Ekete road robbing passersby and the DPO Ovwian-Aladja Division, SP Samuel Y. Kwabe swiftly mobilised and led patrol teams to the scene.

“On sighting the patrol vehicle, one unidentified among them was gun down in the process of exchange of fire, while the remaining two escaped. One locally made pistol with two cartridges were recovered,” he added.

He stated further that the 138 rounds of AK47 live ammunitions, one AK47 magazine, one Baretta pistol and a knife were recovered from a fleeing armed robbery suspect by members of Eagle-net Special Squad when they were on routine stop and search along Ughelli- Port-Harcourt road.