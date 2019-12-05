<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

SECRETARY to the Delta State Government, SSG, Mr Chiedu Ebie, yesterday said the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has unified every part of the country through cultural integration of the participants of the scheme which was the original idea of the founding Fathers of the programme.

Ebie stated this when he presented the NYSC Delta State Honors Award on behalf of the State Government to two Corp members who distinguished themselves in their Community Development Project in their place of posting during the 2018 service year.

Ebie who is also the Chairman of the NYSC Governing Board, assured that the State Government would ensure that Corp members posted to the State to serve would be well catered for, adding that the State Government had provided a lot of facilities for the NYSC South-South zonal office in Asaba and at the orientation camp in Issele-uku.

Earlier, the Area Coordinator of the NYSC South-South Area Office, Mr Omotade Ayodele thanked the State Government for the support given to the NYSC office in the State and assured that the objectives of the scheme as propagated by the founding fathers were met.

Recipients of the award are; Dr Udo-Ubong Nkereuwem who served in Assumption Catholic Hospital, Warri and Mr Igbato Domnic who served in Ugbodu Secondary School in Aniocha North.

In another development, Mr Chiedu Ebie has presented cheques to 54 victims of the 2014 Ibrede Community crisis, urging communities in the State to live in peace with one another.

Ebie advised the people against violence, adding that no meaningful development could take place in an atmosphere of rancour and acrimony.

He thanked the leadership of the Isoko Development Union for bringing lasting peace to Ibrede community, assuring that the state government would do everything possible to ensure that the peace in the community was sustained

Ebie said the State government was not unmindful of the hardship experienced by the persons affected by the community crisis in 2014, hence Governor Ifeanyi Okowa approved funds for those affected by the crisis as well as four families that lost their loved ones.

President General of Isoko Development Union, Chief Iduh Amadhe commended the state government for its commitment and support to the welfare of the victims and promised that the union would continue to partner with the state government to ensure that sustenance of the existing peace in Isoko nation.