Delta State has been chosen as the administrative headquarters of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for the South-South zone.

The State Coordinator, Omotade Ayodele, who becomes the Head of the Zonal Office disclosed this on Monday during the closing ceremony of the Batch B Stream 2 orientation course in Issele-Uku, Delta State.

Ayodele stated that the creation of zonal offices is aimed at strengthening the monitoring of the growing population of corps members and bring governance of the scheme closer to the people.

Appreciating the state government for support he pleaded for more support due to the new status of his office.

Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, represented by Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare, pledged the support of the state government in support of the new status of the state secretariat.