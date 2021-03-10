



Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Delta State Chapter, yesterday staged a peaceful protest against the planned bill for the removal of National Minimum Wage from the Exclusive Legislative list.

Speaking at the premises of the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), in Asaba, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman, Goodluck Oforburuku lamented the refusal of states to implement the N30,000 minimum wage upon its approval by the Federal Government.

He stated that the decision to remove the national minimum wage from the exclusive list with the help of House of Representatives members is not for the good interest of civil servants.

”Prior to this time, whenever they want to discuss the issue of wage at the National Assembly, after the first and second reading they say it goes to the committee level then thereafter there is always a public hearing to which we have always gone to make our case and after that, they throw it away.

This time around because they are being sponsored, they have sent it to the committee of constitutional review” he asserted.

While noting that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and DTHA has not thrown a blind eye to the pain of civil servants, he called on the state lawmakers to refuse the signing of the removal of the minimum wage from the exclusive list when the file is presented before the house.





“We know that the Chief Executive Officer of this state has never taken the issue of well being of workers for granted and I thank him for that.

“Majority of the states in the federation have not been able to pay the minimum wage as a result of the greed of some politicians.

“We found out that some Governors went behind to remove the issue of national minimum wage of workers from the exclusive list, where only the Federal Government is allowed to make a decisions for the state to work with” he declared.

During his address, Delta State Speaker, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori who was represented by Clerk of the House, Mrs Edna Ochulor said ” I want to welcome you, Mr Speaker has authorised me to receive your written statement which you have handed to us.

” The Speaker told us to tell you that Delta State House of Assembly and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa are workers friendly and will ensure that the right thing is done for the staff and workers in the state.

Workers in Delta will testify that Governor Okowa has been friendly with workers and will not go back on that stance in ensuring that the welfare of civil servants is taken care of”.