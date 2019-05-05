<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers has made a strong case for the introduction of community policing as the panacea for curbing the escalating insecurity in the country.

Rising from it’s monthly meeting, the chairman of the council, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II said they were concerned about the worsening security situation across the country, and urged the Federal government to think out of the box and re-jig the security architecture to adopt more decisive strategies to contain the situation.

The royal fathers condemned the attack and killings of innocent Nigerians in Kastina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Benue and other flashpoint states across the country, saying that the nation was sliding to a “worrisome direction.”

“We are worried that kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, herdsmen attack on farmers, killing and trading in human parts have remained unabated, and we feel the government should act fast and stem the tide,” Obi Efeizomor said.

Supported by the second vice chairman, Pere Luke Kalanama VIII, Efeizomor charged the Inspector General of Police to come up with strategies for effective community policing, saying that, that was the way to go given the circumstance Nigerians have found themselves.

“We wish to urge Nigerians not to regard security as the sole responsibility of security agencies and military, rather all Nigerians should see security as the collective responsibility of all,” he advised.

The monarchs alerted unsuspecting members of the public of the activities of criminal syndicates who pose as security personnel along the highways, pretending to be willing to assist motorists whose vehicles break down along the road only to dispossess them of their belongings and other valuables.

They also called for synergy between the monarchs and president-generals of communities, saying that there was no need for acrimony between them since the traditional rulers are in charge of their kingdoms.