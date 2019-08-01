<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Olu of Warri, Ogiamen Ikenwoli, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to revive the $20 billion Ogidigben Gas Revolution Industrial Park.

He spoke with State House correspondents on Wednesday after meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The monarch also urged the Federal Government to open port facilities in the Southern and Eastern corridors to decongest the Lagos Ports which is adversely affecting economic activities in the state.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan inaugurated the $20 billion Ogidigben Gas Revolution Industrial Park (GRIP) projected to generate 250,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The monarch said efforts by the former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, to attract developers to the project collapsed after a consortium pooled over $10 billion for the project

He said: “If the project and ports in the Southern parts of the country are revived, unemployment, kidnapping and insecurity will be a thing of the past. The over 2,700 hectares park is designed for fertilizer, methanol, petrochemicals, and aluminium plants.

“We are at the Presidential Villa to congratulate the President on his election victory as a sign of solidarity.”

On the idle ports in the south, the monarch said the ports, at Warri, Sapele, Burutu, Onitsha and Calabar, were a major source of job creation and social stabilisation.

“We are talking of how to create jobs. We all know that issues of youth restiveness, crime and kidnapping, were at their minimal levels when these ports were operational. We will continue to assist in our domain to counsel our youths,” he added

The monarch added that the visit also offered him an opportunity to share his thoughts with the President on the security challenges in the country.