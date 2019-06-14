<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senior Political Adviser to the Governor of Delta State, Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, has assured staff of Ndokwa East Local Government Council recently laid off that the state government will investigate the issue and resolve it.

Funkekeme gave the assurance in Asaba recently when he met with a delegation of the workers protesting the manner in which they were dismissed from the service of the Council.

According to Funkekeme, the State Government would examine the issue diligently to ensure fairness and impartiality in the actions of the Council.

The Senior Special Adviser reiterated the State Government’s commitment to building a “Strong Delta” for all Deltans, adding that the governor would be fair and just in handling the issue to the satisfaction of all.

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the delegation, Mr Elvis Enemiku, said the affected staff members were victimised because they were not indigenes of Ndokwa East Local Government Area.

Mr Enemiku, therefore, appealed to the State Governor Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa to intervene on their behalf for them to be absorbed and deployed to their Local Government Area of origin in the State.

It will be recalled that in 2018, the then Chairman of Ndokwa East Local Government Areal, Hon Chike Ugomadu labelled over 290 staff members of the Council on Salary Grade Levels 01 – 05 as ghost workers and subsequently dismissed them.

Meanwhile, of the 290 staff members dismissed, 173 of them have been absorbed into the Council’s administration.