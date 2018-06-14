Some members of the Delta State House of Assembly have given divergent views on the granting of autonomy to state legislatures and the judiciary with the signing of the Constitution Amendment Bill into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Those who spoke include Hons. Johnson Erijo, Isoko South 2, Samuel Mariere, Ughelli North 1, and Angela Nwaka, Aniocha South.

While Erijo noted that the legislature was the symbol of democracy as other arms of government existed during military rule and that the financial autonomy granted the legislature was not just liberation for the legislature but also for the populace.

He said that the legislature and judiciary had been tied to the apron spring of the executive stressing that the independence given to both arms of government would mean well for the nations democracy, maintaining that the independence of the legislature and judiciary would further strengthen effective checks and balances and improve service delivery.

On his part, Hon. Samuel Mariere said it was not true that President Muhammadu Buhari granted autonomy to the legislature stressing that State Houses of Assembly agreed and signed in support of autonomy during the constitution amendment bill.

He noted that the Speakers Conference also played a key role in the clamour for autonomy, adding that it would give a more robust and effective representation to constituents.

Also speaking, the member representing Aniocha South Constituency, Hon. Angela Nwaka, called for caution on the development as members of the legislature were not used to autonomy as it was just granted.

She said it was a joyous thing to have autonomy as it had been clamoured for, but advised members of state legislature not to be carried away with it, saying though there would be some challenges it would definitely enhance effective representation.