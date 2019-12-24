<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has ordered the appointment and redeployment of some of its senior officers.

Consequently, CP Hafiz Muhammed Inuwa is the new Commissioner of the Police Delta state. He takes over from CP Adeleke; CP Muri Umar Musa is the new Commissioner of Police, Kaduna state. He takes over from CP Ali Janga; CP Ede Ayuba Ekpeji is the Commissioner of Police Kogi state. He takes over from CP Hakeem Busari.

Others are CP Mobolaji Olaniyi Fafowora, Imo state, CP Agunbiade O. Lasore, Kebbi State, CP Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, Osun State, and CP Ahmed Mohammed Azare, Taraba State.

Meanwhile, IGP Adamu has ordered the immediate deployment of AIG Sanusi Nma Lemu to Zone 12, Bauchi (covering Bauchi, Borno, and the Yobe States) and AIG Gwandu H. Abubakar to Zone 3, Yola (covering Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba States).

A statement by the Force Public Relations, DCP Frank Mba said the appointments and redeployments were in line with the astute determination and drive of the IGP to reposition the Force for optimal service delivery.

The IGP called on the affected officers to improve on the successes recorded by their predecessors and to work with relevant stakeholders in adopting intelligence-led and community-driven crime prevention strategies in their new assignments.

He also enjoined the public to render support and cooperation to the incoming Police helmsmen to enable them effectively deliver on their core mandate.