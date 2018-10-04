



A former spokesman to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Olorogun Ima Niboro, has emerged the parallel candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Udu, Ughelli South and Ughelli North Federal Constituency in Delta State.

Niboro, who defected to the APC immediately after the ouster of ex-President Jonathan, clinched the party’s ticket at a parallel primary conducted by the Chief Cyril Ogodo-led State Working Committee at Otu-Jeremi in Ughelli South.

He defeated four other aspirants to win the APC ticket during the election.

The Returning Officer, Chris Onojiacha, who announced the results said the former presidential spokesman polled 438 votes to defeat four others.

Onojiacha declared that Dr. Rukevwe Ugwumba scored seven votes, Rev. Francis Ejiroghene Waive got four votes, while Chief Andrew Orugbo polled 10 votes and Akpovoka Efeni had none.

Addressing the gathering after he was declared winner, Niboro assured the people of the constituency of quality representation at the National Assembly.

He also promised to unite the warring factions in the state chapter of the party and ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari and other APC candidates win in the 2019 elections.

“I enjoin you all to support President Buhari and other APC candidates in 2019 elections. I can assure you that APC will win 2019,” he added.