Unknown gunmen, Sunday, killed three police officers and set Nsukwa Police in Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State ablaze.

The daredevil gunmen who attacked the Police Division at about 2 am, also left some police officers with bullet injuries.

Residents of the area said they were woken up from sleep by the sound of sporadic gunshots in the hitherto peaceful community.

A community source who pleaded anonymity said the gunmen laid siege to the station, lamenting that the community was now “leaving in fear, people are panicking over what happened last night.

"They were four policemen on guard; they shot three police officers dead, that's the one we saw for now while others got injured.





“Even police motorcycles at the premises were burnt also. They destroyed vehicles and carted away their ammunition.”

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ari Muhammed Ali, who confirmed the attack, said the command lost three officers, describing it as a black day for the command.

Ali held that the culprits would be brought to book, adding that investigation has already commenced and we are getting useful information.

The Police boss who spoke further expressed the possibility of having collaborators from those who have been perpetrating similar attacks in the South-East.

He said: “The modus operandi of this attack is very similar to what has been happening in the South-East. However, we will get to the root of this matter and bring the suspects to book.”