Proceedings at the Delta State Governorship Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba have been halted temporarily as a result of power outage.

The tribunal had fixed today for judgment in the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the APC, Great Ogboru, challenging the election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the PDP in the March 9 election.

Few minutes after the tribunal presided by Justice Sulaiman Belgore convened, power supply was interrupted, making the court uncomfortable for the judges, counsels, litigants, politicians and journalists.

It was learnt that the stand by power generating set which serves the premises broke down few days ago, and was yet to be fixed before the judgment day.

Justice Belgore, therefore, adjourned proceedings for ten minutes to enable the technical session sort things out.

However, counsels to both parties had already stated their appearance while the party representatives also announced their appearance.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in and around the court premises on Ibusa road, Asaba.

One side of the dual carriage road was condoned-off by security operatives.