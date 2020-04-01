<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mr Olisa Ifeajika, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has donated sanitisers and other items to the people of his constituency, Illah, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

Ifeajika presented the items at the palace of the Ogbelani of Illah, Obi Sylvester Enecheziem on Wednesday in Illah.

He said the items would help to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic to the community.

The governor’s spokesman, who described the virus as deadly, said that the items were to compliment the efforts of the state government in tackling the pandemic.

He counselled the people on the symptoms of the virus and urged them to comply with government directives to maintain personal hygiene and wash their hands regularly.

Ifeajika also asked the people to maintain social distancing at all times to flatting the scale of the ravaging virus.

He said that the state government had, in a bid to prevent the virus from spreading into the state, ordered a two-week lockdown.

The governor’s spokesman, therefore, urged the people to comply with the directives by staying at home during the period.

“I have come here today to present these items to our people to enable them to stay safe in view of the coronavirus ravaging the world, including Nigeria.





“Although we don’t have a confirmed case of the virus yet in Delta, our beloved Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, has put preventive and precautionary measures in place to ensure that the virus does not spread to the state.

“One of the measures is the establishment of Holding and Isolation Centres across the state.

“Specifically, the state government has set up two isolation centres in Asaba and one each in Oghara and Warri,’’ Ifeajika said.

According to him, the governor did all these, even when there is no confirmed case yet in the state.

He added that to guard against the spread to the state, the governor has ordered a two-week lockdown of the state.

“The measure is taken to confine people to their homes because the virus is transmitted through person-to-person contacts.

“As good citizens of the state, it is my humble appeal that we obey these instructions, which include a ban on social gatherings, marriages, burials and religious worships.’’

Receiving the items, Obi Enecheziem thanked Ifeajika for the donation, describing him as a worthy son of the community.

He assured that the people of the community would abide by the state government’s directives regarding the prevention of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The royal father commended Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa for his proactive measures to protect the state and its people against the pandemic.