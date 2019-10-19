<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Comrade Ezekiel Daniel, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Security, has described the killing of Mr. Taylor Agofugha in the Ogbe Ijoh community as an act of criminality which the state government cannot condone.

Daniel, in a statement, assured the community that security agents had been asked to fish out perpetrators of the dastardly act.

According to Daniel, the killing came in the wake of renewed attacks among the Aladja and Ogbe Ijoh communities, leading to the invasion of houses in the Ogbe-Ijoh community, where the victim was slain.

Daniel lamented: “It is very unfortunate killing someone in his own house. This is a criminal act, especially as the person involved is not a belligerent. Those hiding under communal war to perpetrate crime have overstepped their boundary as no criminal can hold the state to ransom.

“We condemn the act in strong terms as the security agents have been asked to fish out the perpetrators as we do not want to give it a communal war coloration so as not to escalate the already tenses situation.

“I advise my fellow youths in the Ogbe-Ijoh community to stop any retaliatory moves as the government and security agents are on top of the matter.”