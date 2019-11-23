<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has urged wealthy indigenes of the state to invest in Delta as the state is safe and investment-friendly.

The governor made the call on Friday at Ute-Ogbeje during the inauguration of a Magistrate Court and Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) office built and donated by Fountain of Joy and Comfort Foundation.

He said that government alone could not provide all public facilities needed by the indigenes and that there was the need, therefore, for privileged individuals and organizations to contribute to the development of the state through investments and services.

He recalled that two years ago he was in the same community to inaugurate a Police Station donated to the Nigeria Police by the foundation, and stated that the new facilities would enhance the operation of the Police Force and boost security in the state.

Commending the donor of the facilities, the governor said “I will continue to sing the praises of those who are supporting government in the provision of necessary infrastructure.

“There is no way government can do it alone and by coming to the state to invest, contribute to its development, all of us will be happier.

“If God has enriched you as an individual or organisation, know that you can impact on the lives of others positively through your activities.”

Speaking at the event, the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Marshal Umukoro, observed that the humility of Gov. Okowa in governance was attracting humble Deltans to contribute positively to the development of the state.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Adeyinka Adeleke, thanked the Foundation for donating the SARS office and seven operational vehicles to boost security in the area.

He stated that the governor had created the enabling environment for individuals and organisations to excel in the state.

Adeleke assured Deltans of the commitment of the Police to maintain the facilities and utilise them in providing security for the people and their property.

Founder of the Fountain of Joy and Comfort Foundation, Mr Paul Odili, had earlier disclosed that the Foundation in involved in humanitarian services within and outside Nigeria.

Odili said that the donation of the SARS office and operational vehicles to the Police was the foundation’s contribution toward curbing criminal activities in the area.

Aside the inauguration of the SARS office and the court, the governor also performance ground-breaking for the Faculty of Law building at Margaret Lawrence University, also being built by the foundation in Ute-Ugbeje.