Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State, has urged civil servants to guide the political class in the implementation of policies and programmes of government.

Okowa stated this when the delegation of the 41st meeting of the National Council on Establishment (NCE) led by the Chairman of Council and Acting Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Asaba, Delta State.

The governor who underscored the importance of civil servants in governance, said civil servants were needed to guide the political class aright.

A statement by the Director of Information in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, quoted Okowa as saying that socio-economic and political developments of the nation lie in the efforts, ability and activities of the civil servants.

To this end, he advised civil servants to always offer useful advice to their principals for the progress of the country.

Okowa acknowledged that the profound knowledge and expertise embedded in the top management cadre of civil service make them invaluable to the development and growth of the country.

He counseled that special attention should be given to the grooming of younger officers for continuity in service.

Earlier, the Chairman of Council and Acting Head of Civil Service of the Federation noted that NCE had continued to live up to the purpose of its establishment.

Yemi-Esan explained that the purpose of NCE was for policy formulation, implementation of established matters and other matters pertaining to the general welfare of civil servants.

She added that the Council was working towards an inclusive public service in both the Federal and State Civil Service, adding that NCE has a wider scope and greater influence and impact on the civil service.

The 41st meeting of the National Council on Establishment had 30 Heads of Civil Service drawn from States as well as Permanent Secretaries and Directors on Establishment Matters from the 36 States of the Federation and Abuja.