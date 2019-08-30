<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association, NVMA, has urged Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, to build modern abattoirs in all the major towns in the state to safeguard the health of Deltans through provision of wholesome meat.

Chairman of NVMA in the state, Dr. Jowe-Asidi Isioma, who spoke in Asaba during the biennial general meeting of the body urged the state government to consider legislation against some unwholesome animal processing practices such as slaughtering of animal for food immediately after vaccination or antibiotic therapy without recourse to the withdrawal time.

Enjoining the state government to collaborate with force animal branch Nigeria Police Force to establish police dog kennels because of its importance in crime detection and mitigation, he said NVMA is the umbrella association of over 10,000 registered veterinary surgeons, who are performing their various professional roles as public servants in the federal and state ministries, department and agencies, military, police, civil defence corps and customs respectively.

Saying that the meeting was aimed at repositioning the association for greater heights and create an avenue to appreciate those who have contributed to the growth of the profession, Jowe-Asid thanked Okowa for his assistance to the association