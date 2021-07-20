Delta governor lauds INEC stance on e-transmission of election results

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for declaring that it has the capacity to transmit results electronically.

Mr Okowa made the commendation in Asaba on Monday while receiving the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Delta, Monday Udoh-Tom and his management team.

The REC was at the Government House on an advocacy visit to the governor on the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

Mr Okowa commended INEC for its efforts at ensuring the credibility of the electoral process and for its stance to transmit results electronically.

The governor however, deplored the National Assembly’s rejection of electronic-transmission of election results.

According to him, the votes of some members of chambers of the parliament against electronic-transmission of election results could be interpreted that there was a plan to rig elections.

He warned that rejection of electronic transmission of election results could deter the country’s effort at attracting foreign direct investments.

“We must truly appreciate INEC because on a daily basis they are thinking of the best ways to move our electoral system forward so that we can minimise all possibilities of fraud.

“Once Nigerians trust our electoral process, many Nigerians will come out to register and vote during elections.

“We need to change the narrative of many Nigerians that whether they vote or not, results will still come out the way they want it,” he said.

Mr Okowa congratulated the INEC Chairman for coming out to insist that INEC had the capacity to truly transmit election results.

He said that there was no reason any Nigerian would want to vote for non-transmission of election results.

“It’s not just good for our economy and our image as a nation, because until people learn to trust our electoral processes, it will be difficult for people to come in and do business with us,” he said.

He added that it was “doable and possible”, saying that all of us saw it with the Edo State election.

Mr Okowa said he believed that the processes and technology being put in place would help to make it work.

He said Nigerians should pray and plan for a free process and better improvement with every election that comes even before the general elections in 2023.

“The elections that will come before 2023 will be a test to what we can be looking forward to in 2023 and I believe INEC will do its best”.

Mr Okowa disclosed that he would make a broadcast to sensitise the people and various groups in the state, religious leaders and traditional rulers on the ongoing CVR.

He said the state government would continue to carry out voter education and urged all government functionaries to mobilise their people for the exercise.

“I urge you all to mobilise your people – both for the online and in-person registration.

“I can see that INEC is poised to do what is right and I am with the level of transparency that will make Nigerians trust the process and come out more to vote on the day of election.

“We need to disabuse the minds of Nigerians and the process starts from now to ensure that we now have a credible electoral process,” he said.