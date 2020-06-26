



As the Delta State Government intensifies efforts at stemming the spread of COVID-19 in the state, it announced on Friday that one of the children of the Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has tested positive to the virus.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, said, “consequently, the Governor and his family members will immediately commence self-isolation for 14 days”.

“It is again pertinent to stress that COVID-19 is real, and citizens are advised to be disciplined and comply with the protocols of wearing Face Masks and maintaining physical-distancing while in public places as well as basic hygiene of hand-washing with soap in running water and use of alcohol-based sanitisers as NCDC regulation demands,” Mr Ifeajika added.

The Delta State government had on June 21 two of its top officials tested positive to the virus. They were the Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie, and the Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu.

Ifeajika at the time called on residents of the state to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols as anyone, irrespective of status, could contract the virus.

“Let me advise all Deltans to, as a matter of top priority, always obey the COVID-19 protocols, which have been in the public domain, so as to curb further spread of the pandemic,” he said.

“The fresh cases in our hands in Delta further testifies to the fact that COVID-19 is not a scam. It is real and people should take the issues of the virus and personal hygiene seriously.





“COVID-19 is not a death sentence; so, when you begin to feel unwell, reach out to approved government hospitals for appropriate tests to be carried out.

“We can save ourselves and others from this virus if we obey all the protocols of wearing face masks, regular washing of hands in running water, use of alcohol-based sanitisers and maintaining physical-distancing while congregating in any form.

“All our hospitals and isolation centres across the state are on 24 hours alert to receive any case(s) of the Coronavirus or other health challenges.”

Okowa himself had on June 19 urged Deltans and other residents of the state to always observe all precautionary measures against COVID-19 in order to checkmate community transmission.

Speaking with Government House Correspondents on the dreaded disease, the governor said the level of infection was on the rise due to the lackadaisical attitude of people who erroneously believe the pandemic is a fluke.

“I want to plead with all Deltans that it is time for us to realise that there is community transmission of the disease which can affect anybody if adequate care was not taken,” Okowa stated.

The governor expressed worry that some states in the country might surpass the figures recorded in Lagos State due to the failure of most Nigerians to comply with all the laid down rules.

He said COVID-19 could only be eliminated if there is behavioural change by citizens.

Delta has so far recorded 715 COVID-19 cases, according to data from the NCDC.