Delta governor declares talent hunt as new crude oil

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has said talent hunt is the new crude as the state is looking beyond oil.

This may not be unconnected with the discovery and shortlisted 20 talented stars in drama, comedy and music in Delta Talent Hunt.

The initiative, according to the Mr Akpoboire Ogute, alias Ogus Baba, senior special assistant to the governor, who presented the 20 shortlisted talented stars in Asaba said out of the 2,000 applicants, 170 were audited while only 20, including a 62-year-old woman, Mrs Elizabeth Okapka, made the final list.

According to him, the talent search in drama, comedy and music, which goes with a N50 million worth of contracts for the final top10 talents, was designed in 2015 to enhance the human capital development of the state.

He said, “These 20 bright stars are the future of African talent hunt. Each of them will be due for a N5 million contract award, for exemplary display of talent. Legendaries in music, drama and comedy are expected to watch their performance as they make the state proud.”