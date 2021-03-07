



Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated Maj.-Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu on his appointment as General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Lagos.

The governor’s felicitation was conveyed in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Sunday in Asaba.

While stating that Fejokwu’s appointment was well-deserved, he urged him to use his wealth of experience to lead the division to greater heights.

Okowa said that Fejokwu, whom he described as an illustrious son of Delta, from Onicha-Ugbo in Aniocha North Local Government area, was a loyal and faithful officer, and a courageous leader, endowed with a passion to work.





He noted that Fejokwu had served the army in various capacities and was outstanding in his performances, adding that the government and people of Delta were proud of him.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our illustrious son, Major-Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu, on his appointment as General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Lagos.

“Gen. Fejokwu has continued to render patriotic services to Nigeria by ensuring that the territorial integrity of the nation is protected at all times.

“As a people, we are delighted that you have been appointed to such a position of responsibility in the army.

“It is our prayer that God will continue to guide and protect you in your patriotic and unalloyed commitment to serving the country,” Okowa said.