Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has appointed Prof. Andy Egwuyenga as the Vice-Chancellor of the Delta State University, DELSU, Abraka.
Andy Egwuyenga, a Professor of Parasitology was a Rector of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwash-Uku.
Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie in a statement, said the new DELSU VC will assume duty on December 1, 2019.
Prof Andy Egwuyenga takes over from Prof Victor Peretomode whose tenure will expire on 30th November.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]