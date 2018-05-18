The Delta State Government has admonished civil servants in the state not to falsify their age records in other to stay longer in the service.

Chairman, Delta State Civil Service Commission, Dame Nkem Okwuofu, gave the warning on Thursday while on a monitoring visit to the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, where she stated that anyone caught would be made to face a disciplinary committee set up by the commission.

While warning that anybody found guilty would be severely punished, Okwuofu charged the staff in the ministry to adhere strictly to the public service rules, saying that no excuse was tenable enough to flout the rules.

She explained that the monitoring exercise undertaken by the commission was to interact with workers in the state civil service and to intimate them on the innovations initiated by the commission for effective and efficient service delivery.

The chairman assured that the commission would continue to give prompt attention to civil servants’ promotion but called on the MDA’s to make sure that they submit their promotion briefs on time, in order not to unnecessarily delay the promotion of civil servants.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, David Onokpe, commended the commission for the monitoring exercise, saying that it was an opportunity for the commission to feel the pulse of civil servants concerning their job schedule.

He promised that the ministry would continue to partner with the commission to facilitate its core mandate of repositioning the state civil service to enviable heights.