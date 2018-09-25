The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Delta State said it had received a total of N1.6 billion as counterpart funds which were used in execution of over 150 projects across the 25 local government areas of the state.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on SDG, Dr. Andy Elabor, who disclosed this in Asaba on Tuesday, said the money was received in the past three years from the state government.

Elabor however added that federal and local government authorities were yet to contribute their counterparts.

He listed the projects so far executed to include supply of essential obstetrics care equipment to health facilities, construction of maternity wards and medical staff quarters, rehabilitation of primary health centres, solar powered water scheme with treatment plants, and installation of generating sets, among others.

According to him, the directorate had also established a database for monitoring the evaluation of projects.

Elabor stated that government alone cannot shoulder the responsibilities attached to the implementation of SDGs, hence the directorate had decided to build a robust public-private partnership involvement.

“There is nothing the private sector will bring without us accepting; it could be capacity building, and from the federal level the talk with the private sector has been robust,” he stated.