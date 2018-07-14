The Wife of the Delta Governor, Dame Edith Okowa, has reiterated the state government’s commitment to improving maternal and child health in the state.

Okowa stated this during the launching of the first phase of the Maternal, Neonatal child health week in Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the State on Saturday.

Okowa’s wife, who was represented by the Wife of the Council, Mrs Ifeoma Anuzia, said that the state was investing in maternal and women’s health, adding that their health was vital for sustainable economic and social development.

Okowa said that she had identified women and children as the most vulnerable group in the society.

She said that the state government has made significant strides in strengthening the health care of women and children with the free antenatal care as well as improving the free under-five medical services.

She, therefore, called on mothers to be the ambassadors of health for their children and wards.

The wife of the governor said that God and the society would hold them responsible for preventing their children from taking any vaccine, saying “ignorance is not an excuse.’’

Okowa also called on women to help to reduce the maternal mortality by keying into family planning in order to reduce deaths of mothers.

On her part, the state chairman of the Primary Health Community Disease Control Agency, Dr Isioma Okobah said that the agency was working in line with the ‘1978 alma’ at a declaration of the primary health care.

Okobah commended the health personnel, who were dedicated to duty at the various health care centres across the state, especially in the rural communities for bringing health closer to the people of the state.

She also commended state government for its passion toward the welfare of women and children in the state.

Also, the State Coordinator of the National Primary Health Development Agency, Dr Okafor Uzoka, said Nigeria is the second largest contributor to maternal mortality worldwide.

Uzoka commended the state government health drive as encapsulated in the “health for all Deltans.’’

He also said that NPHCDA was renovating one primary health facility per ward in the state in order to boost healthcare delivery.