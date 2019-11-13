<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Delta State Ministry of Works has drawn the attention of the Federal Government to its failed roads in the state.

Recently, there have been trending online videos of bad roads and bridges in the state along Asaba/Illah/Uromi Federal road, Udu Bridge and the Warri/Sapele/Benin rRad.

The Commissioner of Works, James Aguoye, on Tuesday stated that it would be difficult for the state government to construct the roads due to cost implications.

He said the state is ready to undertake palliative measures to reconstruct the failed culvert along the Asaba/ Illah/ Uromi road.

According to him, construction companies in the state have been tasked to undertake investigations and constructions on the failed parts of the road.

Having informed the Federal Ministry of Works on the failed road project, Aguoye said, he is not aware of the cost of repairing the failed portion of the road.

He revealed that the ministry has called the attention of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) and Delta State Traffic Management Agency (DESTMA) to prevent usage of failed part of the road.

According to Aguoye, “We have contacted the FRSC and DESTMA to help out. We know some people would still try to use the bad roads despite signs.