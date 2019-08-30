<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Principals and School Heads in state-owned primary and secondary schools in Delta State have been asked to constitute Parents Teachers Associations (PTAs) in their respective schools.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, gave the charge at a stakeholders meeting and interactive session with Principals, School Heads and Chief Inspectors of Education (CIEs) at Government College, Ughelli.

Headteachers and Principals from Bomadi, Isoko North and South, Ndokwa East and West, Patani, Udu, Ughelli North and South Local Government Areas of the state were at the stakeholders meeting

Ukah said the essence of the stakeholders meeting was to deliberate on issues affecting the education sector and come up with measures that will improve the rating of the state as one the best three in the country.

He tasked Principals and School Heads in public schools in the state to be proactive in their duties in order to tackle the myriad of challenges confronting the sector, saying that collaborative efforts of the PTA, Traditional Rulers, Corporate bodies and individuals will go a long way, as the government could not do it alone.

The Commissioner also charged them to key in fully into some of the new policies being put in place by the ministry such as the Back to School programme aimed at ensuring that students return to school within the first one week of resumption of the new academic session, which he said would integrate the students quickly back to school.