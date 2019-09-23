<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Delta State Ministry of Health, in collaboration with LinkGate Corporate Resources Limited, recently staged a health exhibition during the National Council on Health (NCH), in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

According to Dr Minnie Oseji, the Head, Public Private Partnership (PPP) unit and permanent secretary of the state Ministry of Health and Mr Oyewole Fakoya, the representative of LinkGate Corporate Resources Limited, at a joint press briefing in Asaba, the state health exhibition that ran concurrently with NCH for five days between September 9 and 13, was in line with the state’s health policy and a part of determination of ensuring improved medical treatments through viable communication skills of healthcare workers.

The duo explained that “Communication is not an add-on in medical practice. It is at the heart of patient care,” adding that communication is important in illness because the appropriate course of action may depend more on patient values than on medical dogmas.



They also explained that the already held state health exhibition was an advocacy programme tailored towards promoting the strength of healthcare equipment, pharmaceuticals, treatments, services and professionals available in Delta State and the country at large.

The state exhibition had the participation of the World Health Organization (WHO), Delta State Contributory Health Commission, Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Neimeth Pharmaceuticals, Inter-Trade, NCDC, NAFDAC, NHIS, TCI, JNCI, Calm Global Information Technology, Marie Stopes International, Prezzo, Tyonex and Delta State General Hospital, Okwe among others.

However, among the mammoth dignitaries that attended the exhibition included The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, The Honourable Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnibe Mamora, Delta State Commissioner of Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, The Director of PPP/Diaspora Unit, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr (Mrs.) Omobolanle Olowu, and representatives of Nigeria Navy Medical Corps.