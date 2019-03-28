<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Chiedu Ebie, has inaugurated a 7-man Board of Enquiry to investigate the allegations of the collection of unauthorised levies in public primary and secondary schools in Delta State.

Mr Ebie while inaugurating the board in his office in Asaba stated that the board became necessary after a video of one Miss Success Adegor, a primary three pupil of Okotie-Ebor Primary School 1, Sapele, who was allegedly sent home for failing to pay school fees went viral.

The education Commissioner stated that terms of reference for the board include to authenticate the claim of collection of unauthorised levies from pupils of Okotie-Ebor Primary School 1, Sapele and the nature of such levies, to identify the officer/individuals/ organizations who are behind the collection of unauthorised levies (if any) at Okotie-Eboh Primary School 1, Sapele and the extent of their involvement and to determine why Miss Success Adegor of Okotie-Eboh Primary School 1, Sapele was sent out of school.

The committee was giving two weeks to submit their report to the state government.