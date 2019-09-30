<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Considering the negative impacts of the harmattan season, Delta State government has disclosed adequate plan to engage firemen before the end of 2019 to prevent any emergency.

Delta State Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Omamofe Pirah, who disclosed the government’s plan at the end of his tour across fire stations in the state, said that with the approval of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, modalities will be established in collaboration with the state Head of Service to fill vacancies in the agency.

The commissioner, who visited Koko, Warri North Local Government Area, expressed displeasure with their office accommodation, stressing that the government would consider building a more befitting office for them.

Similarly, at Oghara and Sapele in Ethiope East and Sapele Local Government Areas, he identified some of the pressing challenges of the station such as parameter fencing and overtime allowance and promised to address them accordingly.

“Although Governor Okowa had assured that the welfare of fire officers in the state will be looked into, the firemen also informed the Commissioner of the need to employ more personnel.”

Also Pirah charged them to discharge their duties and address fire challenges promptly, even as he called on them to embark on routine sensitisation of the public on preventive and safety measures.

He also called on cooperate organisations to fulfill their social responsibilities and complement the efforts of government by equipping fire stations for cases of emergency.

On his part, the Director, Delta State Fire Service, Eugene Oziwele, thanked the commissioner for his facility tour to ascertain the state of fire stations.