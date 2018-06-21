The Delta Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah, said on Wednesday that the state government had donated an ambulance to the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

Ukah who made this known in a statement in Asaba said the donation was in fulfillment of the governor’s pledge during the 57th Founder’s Day ceremony of the university on Oct. 6, 2017.

“The state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday donated an ambulance to the institution,” he said.

He said he made the donation in Nsukka on behalf of government and that the gesture was to alleviate the logistic challenges faced by the institution’s medical centre.

The commissioner said he was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Government House and Protocol, Sir Edwin Ogidi-Gbegbaje and the State Chief Job Creation Officer, Prof. Eric Eboh.

He quoted the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, as commending Okowa for the kind gesture while receiving the ambulance.

Ozumba also appealed to other state governments, corporate organisations and groups to emulate Okowa and come to the aid of the institution in other areas of need.

The vice chancellor urged the people of Delta to support the governor to enable him to develop the state more.