The Delta State Government has directed contractors handling various construction works in the state to give a five-year warranty on every contract executed.

Mr Peter Mrakpor, the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, gave the directive at a Ministerial Press Briefing in Asaba on Monday.

He said that the move was aimed at checking substandard projects in the state.

“His Excellency, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, had recently directed that henceforth, for any contract awarded, the contractor must as matter of principle, give the state government a five-year warranty on the job.

“This position (of the state government) is aimed at checkmating the poor execution of construction projects across the state, because we have come to realise that most contractors are fond of delivering substandard jobs.

“As a government that is committed and determined to give the people of the state quality infrastructure and services, we would no longer take poor execution of contracts from contractors.

“That is why the governor decided that we must find a way to check the sharp practices of contractors.

“So, we decided to come up with this correctional measure to ensure quality for money,” Mrakpor said.

The commissioner explained that with the five-year warranty, the contractor would bear any cost of reconstruction emanating from the execution of a substandard job in the event of any development.

He said that the state government’s demand for a five-year warranty became necessary to guide against sharp practices of most contractors, who were fond of delivering poor quality construction jobs.