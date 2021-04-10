



The Delta Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Lawrence Ejiofor, has commended the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) for its efforts toward the development of the state.

Ejiofor made the commendation during a courtesy call on him by the former National Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora, Europe Chapter, Mr Kenneth Gbandi, on Friday in Asaba.

The commissioner expressed excitement at the idea of more developmental efforts from the private sector and assured them of the willingness of the government to create an enabling environment for development to thrive and for the promotion of partnerships.





Earlier, Gbandi said that he planned to develop housing units in the state for Nigerians in the diaspora.

He solicited partnership with the government in terms of access roads, adding that land had been acquired close to the airport to develop the Diaspora Village alongside a public leisure park as a major feature.

He expressed the eagerness of Nigerians in the diaspora to develop the nation, adding that they were set to replicate well-structured foreign templates for the buildings as well as the power, energy and waste systems in the project.

He pointed out how much development and positive attention the project would bring to the state, as well as to other states where the same project was being undertaken.