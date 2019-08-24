<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Delta State Government has resolved to fully implement the Public and Private Properties Protection Law also known as ‘anti-deve” law that proscribed forceful entry into development sites, illegal collection of development levies and extortion by thugs to pave way for accelerated development in the State.

The State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Peter Mrakpor stated this on Friday at the meeting with Petroleum Depot operators in the State at Government House Liaison Office, Warri.

While warning violators to stay clear of any site, Mrakpor assured property developers and investors in the state of the full implementation of the law that prohibits forceful entry and collection of development levies by touts, stressing that offenders will be prosecuted.

He assured Tank Farm owners that the government had taken step to resolve complaints of multiple taxation and other irregularities faced by the operators in the state in the hands of different MDAs in charge of revenue collection and their agents, noting that Okowa’s administration was not resting on its oars in providing a business-friendly environment for investors to operate.

He stressed the need for the oil depot owners to have a robust Corporate Social Responsibility agenda for its host communities as part of its contributions to support the government in providing social amenities to the people.

The Commissioner further advised the operators of the petroleum depots to comply with the local content act by providing skilled and unskilled employment for youths in their area of operation and carry government along when carrying out their Corporate Social Responsibility to their host communities.

To harmonize revenue bills sent to them on environmental fees, tenement rates, business premises registration and renewal, fire certificates, waste disposal and treatment Plant permit, AG promised to consider their observations while undertaking the amendment of the revenue laws of the state.

The Oil depot operators had appealed to the Attorney-General to assist them to resolve the conflict arising from multiple taxation by various agencies of government.