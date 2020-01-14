<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Delta State Government has promised to assist victims of Anioma Building and Timber market fire disaster, sympathizing with victims of the fire disaster.

The State Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Mr Omamofe Pirah disclosed this in Asaba when he visited the market, along Asaba/Onitsha Expressway in the company of officials of the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA.

While sympathizing with the traders on their losses, the Commissioner advised them to be more careful with electrical appliances to avert future occurrence.

He asked them to compile the names of victims for the government’s intervention.

Pirah who also visited the Umuezei axis of the state capital where another fire incident occurred, charged residents to desist from bush-burning especially during the harmattan season, adding that it could result in a disaster.





In another development, the Commissioner presented cash to assist victims of the 2017/18 flood and rainstorm victims in Ndemili and Owa-Alidinma in Aniocha-South and Ika North-East Local Government Areas of the State respectively.

Making the presentations to them, Pirah said that the assistance was not to compensate victims for their losses but to commiserate with them and ameliorate their sufferings. He told them to make judicious use of the cash donated to them by the State Government.

Meanwhile, the Director of SEMA, Mr. Karo Ovemeso thanked the state government for demonstrating compassion and assisting victims of natural disasters in the state.