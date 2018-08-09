The Delta State Government, on Tuesday, approved the award of the contract for the construction of multi-purpose Lecture Theatre at Abraka campus of the Delta State University (DELSU).

Also approved at the state executive council meeting held, in Asaba, is the award of the contract for the completion of the construction of Faculty of Environmental Science in Asaba campus of the university.

Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah whi disclosed this, added that the council also approved the construction of Burutu Township Roads (Phase III) in Burutu Local Government Area.

Ukah said his counterpart in Water Resources, Mr. Fidelis Tilije told the council that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa bagged ‘The Waterman Award’ of the Nigerian Water Supply Association in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the water sector in the state.

According to Ukah, the governor was decorated with the award by the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, during the 1st International Conference/Exhibition On Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene held, in Abuja.

Ukah also disclosed that the council commended the free eye treatment initiated by the wife of the state governor, Dame Edit Okowa, in conjunction with the state Ministry of Health, who carried out free surgeries for Deltans, especially those poor rural dwellers who would not have been able to pay for such surgeries.