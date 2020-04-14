Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has confirmed the index case of Covid -19 in the state, saying it is not a death sentence.

The Delta State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has extended the stay-at-home order for another 14 days to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, disclosed this at a news briefing on Tuesday morning at the Government House Asaba.


He said the extension was necessary to identify, isolate and detect cases.

“It is for the public good and interest in our health. I urge all Deltans to cooperate with us,” he noted.

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories