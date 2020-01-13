<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Delta State Government has engaged 850 unemployed youths as entrepreneurs for its Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Training (STEP) and the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP) in the 2019/2020 Programme Cycle.

The trainees were enrolled in various STEP skills such as Catering and Confectionery; Decoration and Event Management; Fashion Design and Textile Design; Cosmetology (Skin and Facial Care); Hairdressing and Makeover, including Braiding.

According to the government, the youths will also be trained in Information Technology Services (Open to youths with a minimum of OND/NCE; and Welding and Fabrication, Electrical and Solar Works; Carpentry and Joinery; Tiling and Interlocking; Plumbing; Production of Cleaning Agents; POP, Screed-Making and Painting, and Audio-visual Services.

This was disclosed by the Chief Job and Wealth Creation Officer, Prof Eric Eboh, during the Orientation and Personal Effectiveness Workshop for STEP trainees enrolled in the 5th cycle of the programme in Warri, Asaba and Ughelli

He emphasized that the programme was designed to train, re-orientate, equip and support youths to acquire occupational skills of their choice and personal effectiveness skills alongside with entrepreneurial skills.

These according to him, would enable them to establish and run business enterprises and for gainful self-employment.

Explaining that the STEP programme classified into the Green STEP and the Brown STEP, he said the Green STEP beneficiaries are those who have no knowledge of their skills but requires training before establishment, which those in the latter category are those who have knowledge and reasonable competences in their chosen skills, but only needed refresher courses and support for the establishment by government.





He said the duration of training for these skills would range between 3 months to 8 months for Green STEP while Brown STEP trainees would be trained between 2 months to 4 months.

He explained that the programme selection process was allocated at the grassroots level among the 278 wards in the state which was a demonstration of His Excellency’s leadership style of all-inclusiveness and fulfilment of his promise of prosperity for all Deltans

He enjoined the trainees to abide by the Code of Conduct stressing that as a full-time programme the state government would not condone indiscipline as a monthly stipend would be paid to trainees throughout the during of the training.

In the same vein, the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Youth Monitoring and Mentoring, Mr Eddy Mekwuye, represented by a Senior Special Assistant to the Government on Youth Monitoring and Mentoring, Olorogun Frank Ozue, said the Governor’s vision was to take youths off the streets to create employment, curb youth restiveness and to build entrepreneurs that would drive the economy of the state.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to monitoring and mentoring of trainers during and after establishment to ensure sustainability of the programme.

Responding, Bernard Magrignor and Margaret Ohwofasa (Okpe) both trainees in Catering and Confectionery from Ughelli North Local Government Area expressed gratitude to the government for initiating the programme and expressed conviction to achieve their dreams to become successful entrepreneurs.

They pledged to abide by the guidelines and Code of Conduct to sustain the programme.