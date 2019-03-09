



Over 9,000 policemen have been deployed in Delta State for today’s gubernatorial and states assembly elections as against the 8,000 deployed during the presidential election on February 23.

Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Mr. Adeyinka Adeleke, revealed this, saying that structures have been put in place, and there is no cause for alarm.

“All flashpoints in the state have been identified and security beefed off in areas where there was violence and political unrest during the presidential election.

“Today, all measures concerning security are in place and the Force is ready for any troublemaker. Our men are on ground to curtail any unforeseen circumstances.”

Corroborating this position, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State, ASP Chuks Orisewezie, also reiterated the fact that the atmosphere in the state is calm.

Asked if there was normal deployment of one or two policemen in polling units or more, will still be same, Orisewezie said tactically that everything had been taken care of.

He said: “You go to some polling units, you may see two and other sister security agents, but I cannot emphatically tell you the number that will be in any polling unit; it depends on how the unit looks like.

“I advise the electorate to go out and vote; not to be apprehensive of any fear of harm and intimidation. The police and other security agencies are capable because we synergise.

“We are sure that there will be free and fair elections, people should have confidence in the process because the police is ready for any distraction that may come from anywhere and that was why we released so many distress numbers for people to call.”

The PPRO stressed that the Command has also appealed to traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth leaders, political players, opinion leaders, parents and guardians to advise their supporters to be cautious and steer clear of political thuggery or snatching of ballot boxes, or anything that may ignite trouble or violence or breach of peace.

“Anybody, irrespective of class, found violating or causing problem during and after the election, will face the wrath of the law,” he assured.