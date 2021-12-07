Delta doctor nabbed for ‘raping’ underage housemaid, wife’s niece

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Excel Victory Hospital and Maternity Home, Dr Christian Osakwe, has been arrested for allegedly raping his underage housemaid and his wife’s niece in Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Daily Independent gathered that the suspect Dr Osakwe was accused of raping his housemaid and wife’s niece.

Our source, Activist Harrison Gwamnishu, revealed that the suspect who owns a hospital is located at Umuaji King Street, Asaba, Delta State was confirmed to have defiled the 15-year-old housemaid living with his family.

It was learnt that a video through a private investigation by the activist that the suspect also sexually harassed his wife niece.

It was further revealed that the suspect allegedly offered a sum of N1 million to the activist to kill his alleged rape case.

It was further learnt that the suscept has been detained at SCID Asaba (GENDER BASE VIOLENCE DEPARTMENT).

The Activist appealed to well-meaning individuals to assist in the fight against gender-based violence and ensure that the suspect was prosecuted.

According to Gwamishuu, ” He initially denied all the allegations but owned up when presented with evidence. He offered to pay One Million Naira for case closure.

“We handed the victim, the suspect and the One Million Naira bribe to the police for further investigation.

“Please, join us to demand for his full prosecution and call the attention of Doctors Association to wade in immediately”.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright, confirmed the incident.

“Currently, the suspect is in custody and once the investigation is completed, they will charge him to court”, he added.