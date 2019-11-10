<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Christopher Ochor Ochor, has described appeal court judgment in Benin City yesterday, as victory for people of Ukwuani and democracy.

In his ruling, Justice Haruna Tsammani struck out the case on the ground that the All Progressive Congress (APC) failed to nominate the appellant, Mr. David Ochonogor, at the time of the election.

It stated that the Appellant did not win primary, within the time allowed to nominate candidate and that his party APC failed to nominate him as their candidate

Expressing happiness, the member representing the people of Ukwuani state constituency, said the ruling has finally put to rest the case of who the authentic winner of the March 2019 State Assembly Election for the constituency is.