



Mrs Tuwere Nelly Utuama, the wife of the immediate past Deputy Governor of Delta State, Professor Amos Utuama, SAN, is dead.

Late Mrs Utuama reportedly died after a brief illness. She was aged 65 years old.

Her husband, Prof Utuama, was Deputy Governor of Delta State, under the administration of former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan between 2007 to 2015.

A statement signed by the senior son of Chief Edwin Clark and Special Adviser to the Governor of Delta State, Hon. Chief Ebikeme Clark, announced the demise of the woman.





The statement read, “The families of His Excellency, Prof. Amos Agbe Utuama SAN, of Otu-Jeremi, Pa Ojigho of Otokutu, Chief Ikporoko Oro of Ejekota and Chief E. K. Clark of Kiagbodo, all in Delta State, regret to announce the passing on of their daughter, sister, cousin, mother and grandmother, Her Excellency, Dr Mrs Tuwere Nelly Utuama, after a brief illness, at the age of 65 years.

“The news of the passing-on was made known by her children, Dr. Ovie Andrew Utuama and Barr. Mrs. Oghenefejiro Barbara Smooth.

“Burial arrangements will be announced later by the family,” the statement added.