Former Delta deputy chief of staff passes on at 72

Former Deputy Chief of Staff of Delta State Government House, Prince George Ugen, has been confirmed dead after a protracted illness.

Ugen, who was also the Chief Executive Officer of J.FM Radio, Otu-Jeremi was said to have died at the early hours of on Saturday at his country home, Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State at the age of 72.

His younger brother, Prince Solomon Ugen, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution confirmed the story saying “he had been sick for some time before he passed on this morning “.

He described the late Prince George Ugen as a humble and peace-loving man who will be missed for his cheerful way of handling issues.

“He was a source of inspiration and pillar to the Ugen family, Otu-Jeremi community, Ughievwen Kingdom, Ughelli South Local Government Area and Delta State in general,” he added.